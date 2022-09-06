Maple (MPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $83.11 million and $2.21 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.81 or 0.00099230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

