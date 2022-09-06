Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Up 3.2 %

MPX opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $358.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marine Products by 582.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

