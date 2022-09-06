Marlin Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Marlin has a market cap of $39.26 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029556 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041930 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082615 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin (CRYPTO:POND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

