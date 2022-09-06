Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Marlowe Price Performance
MRLWF opened at $11.01 on Monday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.
Marlowe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marlowe (MRLWF)
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.