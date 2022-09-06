Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,758,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

