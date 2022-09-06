Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.8 %

OZK stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

