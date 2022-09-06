Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ProPetro by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

