Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 52,779 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MG. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Price Performance

NYSE MG opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mistras Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

