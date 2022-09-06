Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 7,706.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $729.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

