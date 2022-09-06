Martingale Asset Management L P Has $346,000 Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 46,818.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $115,845.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.