Martingale Asset Management L P Has $440,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AT&T were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

