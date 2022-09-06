Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $536,000 in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,350,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
