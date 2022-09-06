Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $445,000 Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Matthews International by 52.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Matthews International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.94%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

