Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

