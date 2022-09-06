Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,625 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.