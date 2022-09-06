Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,300 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,962 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

