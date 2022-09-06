Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,300 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ChemoCentryx Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54.
Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.