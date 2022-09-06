Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,505 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

