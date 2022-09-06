Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,690 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

VGR stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

