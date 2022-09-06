Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 59,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

