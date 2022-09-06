Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.
