Masari Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $94,397.01 and $39.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.30 or 0.08118918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00179534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00286873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00764362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00597807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

