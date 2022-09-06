Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Reduced by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Performance

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

