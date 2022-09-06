MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.29

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $40,251.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

