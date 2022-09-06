MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

