McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

