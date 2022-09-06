McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 178.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 53,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 245,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,967.4% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $363.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.12. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,734 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

