McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,306,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $363.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.12. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,734. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

