Media Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,631.00 (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Media Network has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $105,631.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Media Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Media Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.91 or 0.00047639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

