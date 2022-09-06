MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.10 on Monday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

