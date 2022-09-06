Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

