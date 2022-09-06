Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

