Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMI opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

