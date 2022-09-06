Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

