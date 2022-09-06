Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of J opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

