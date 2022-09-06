Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $239.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

