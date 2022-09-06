Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

