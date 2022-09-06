Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,076,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,921,000 after purchasing an additional 193,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.02. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

