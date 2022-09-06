Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $693,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 624,530 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

