Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.