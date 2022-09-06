Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,771 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Target stock opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.