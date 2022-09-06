Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.