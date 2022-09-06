Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 778 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SOXX opened at $358.85 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $326.70 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.81 and a 200-day moving average of $414.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

