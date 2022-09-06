Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.