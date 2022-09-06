Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

