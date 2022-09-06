Metacoin (METAC) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Top Exchanges

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and approximately $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metacoin Profile

METAC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome.The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company.The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Facebook | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

