Metal Hits Market Cap of $74.44 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Metal has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $74.44 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00005882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008145 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00041888 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002770 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

