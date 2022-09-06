MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $111.09 million and $120,015.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.