Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Tops One Day Volume of $9,421.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $9,421.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 99.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

