MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Semtech by 28.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Semtech by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

