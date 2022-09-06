MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,437,000 after buying an additional 41,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 255,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,534,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.61 and its 200 day moving average is $207.70.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

